Tenth Season May Not Be End For Seahawks LB K.J. Wright

RENTON, Wash.: Once he became established in the NFL, K.J. Wright regularly said his goal was to make it 10 seasons in the league and then evaluate his next steps.

The way Wright is playing this season for the Seattle Seahawks, his 10th in the league, there may be more seasons to come.

Thats a tough question. But, yeah I got my goal, Wright said. Im playing, really good. So when this happens, Im gonna sit back and see whats next for me. But as of now, Im looking really good. So Im pretty happy that year 10 is going in the right direction.

Nearing the end of that 10th season, Wright is playing some of the best football of his career, leading to the question of whether he might have a future with Seattle beyond this season.

Wrights numbers wont jump out with 68 total tackles and two sacks. But due to injuries, Wright is playing a different role than previous years. And hes thriving as part of a defense that has reversed the issues from earlier in the season and playing markedly better going into Sundays game at Washington.

Last week, Seattle limited the winless Jets to just three points and 185 total yards of offense.

I just love the way that we have our Saturday night meetings where we all just talk about our assignments and whats expected of your position when the play is called, Wright said. Its looking really good and we just need to continue it. Its going to be important down this last stretch into the playoffs and we just need to keep this chemistry going.

Wright signed a two-year contract before the start of the 2019 season, but before this season started there was concern Wright could be a potential cut due to his high salary and Seattles decision to draft Jordyn Brooks, his potential replacement, in the first round last April.

And in a way, they did draft Wrights replacement. Brooks has been Seattles primary option at weak-side linebacker since the midpoint of the season. But the move with Brooks was due to Wright moving to strong-side linebacker and playing on the line of scrimmage after Bruce Irvin was lost for the season to a knee injury and Seattle realized Wright was its best option in the spot.

Its a position Wright has begrudgingly played in the past, willing to do it for the team, but not his preferred option. This time around, Wright seems to be enjoying his role, especially with moving back to his more traditional weak-side spot in passing situations.

Ive been making a few plays all season, so its been going good, Wright said. Im definitely showing my versatility.

That versatility may be the reason Wright stays around for one more contract, if he wants. Wright will turn 32 before the start of next season. Right now, hes the longest tenured current Seattle player and one of a small handful still around from its Super Bowl championship team in 2013.

Seattle defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said: I cant imagine this team without him. Hes that good of a player.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll was equally effusive in his praise.

The position allows for his freedom to make plays in the run game, the passing game, and rushing the passer at times, and its just it suits him really well, Carroll said. I know hes looking pretty good right now. I dont know why wed be talking about anything other than him playing football for as long he wants to.

___

