Texas Rangers Confirm Several Coronavirus Cases Among Staff as MLB Gears up for Opening

As Major League Baseball gears up for a coronavirus-delayed opening day in July, the Texas Rangers became the latest team to confirm several positive Covid-19 tests among their staff.

A source told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that none of the cases involved players, coaches or baseball operations personnel.

In a statement, the Rangers said they had enacted the safety protocols in place for the positive tests, including sending home employees who had contact with the infected staff and providing testing for them.

"The health and safety of our employees are a top priority," the Rangers statement said. "The Rangers will continue to diligently enforce the pandemic protocols that are in place for the front-office employees at Globe Life Field. These include temperature checks upon entering the building, mandatory wearing of face coverings, and regular sanitation and cleaning of Globe Life Field."

The news comes days after Major League Baseball announced that a 60-game season would open on July 23 or 24.

With teams planning to conduct pre-season training at their home ballparks, Rangers players are scheduled to report on Wednesday for required Covid-19 testing with the first workout scheduled for July 3.

The Rangers said on Wednesday that they are planning to allow spectators at up to 50% capacity at their new roofed ballpark.

That plan was announced even as coronavirus cases in Texas were climbing. Texas had been among the most aggressive states in easing lockdown rules aimed at slowing the spread of the virus but has set several daily records in the number of new infections in recent days.