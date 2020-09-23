Texas Tech Softball Coach Resigns Amid Reported Inquiry

LUBBOCK, Texas: Texas Tech softball coach Adrian Gregory resigned Tuesday, saying only that it was best to part ways amid a report that the program is the subject of school inquiry into the well-being of its players.

Athletic director Kirby Hocutt announced the move without explanation. Gregory had just completed her sixth season at Texas Tech.

At this time, I have found it best to part ways with Texas Tech University and its softball program, Gregory said in a statement provided by the university. I have truly loved Lubbock and the relationships I have built here. I wish the current players and staff all the best as they move forward with future seasons.

According to USA Today, Texas Tech is conducting an internal review to assess the overall culture and student-athlete well-being within the softball program, focusing in part on allegations that Gregory grabbed three players.

I can unequivocally say that I have never physically grabbed a student-athlete or coach in any way that would cause physical harm or injury to them. I have not, and will not, cross that line, Gregory told the athletic department, according to USA Today.

In early August, Texas Tech fired womens basketball coach Marlene Stollings after a scathing report alleging a culture of abuse in her program. Players made claims of abuse over the past two years in season-ending exit interviews that were obtained through an open records request by The Intercollegiate, an investigative media outlet for college sports.

The details were published by USA Today. Over her two years in charge, 12 of 21 players left the program, including seven recruited under Stollings, according to the report.

A law firm, Holland & Knight, is also conducting an overall review of the athletic department.