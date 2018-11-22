TFA Re-named to TATA Atletico Football Academia After Tie-up With Atletico de Madrid

El Atlético de Madrid y el grupo TATA firman un acuerdo estratégico en Nueva Delhi

TATA Trusts has collaborated with La Liga giants Atletico de Madrid, it was announced on November 21 at Jamshedpur, to strengthen and enhance the existing programmes the club has currently in India.While the overall objective is to improve Indian football at the grassroots level, TATA Football Academy (TFA) will be re-named to TATA Atletico Football Academia as part of the re-branding.The Spanish club will provide a full-time, qualified coach as part of the agreement, who will follow the same patterns and practices that are practiced in Atletico’s home base in Spain.Technical experts, including experts on aspects like strength and conditioning, nutrition and video analysis will also make routine visits to the facility to ensure the functions of the academy are in order.Speaking about the partnership, Miguel Angel Gil, owner of Atletico de Madrid said, “It’s an honour for our club to join TATA group as a strategic partner in this ambitious football development project. Both of us share the vision to build a sustainable future for Indian Football.“We will work together in an educational programme based in Atletico de Madrid values and focused in giving opportunities for the kids. TATA like Atletico has more than 100 years history in building tomorrow and for us it’s the perfect partner with a long term vision like us.”The best Indian talents between 12 and 14 years old who are a part of the programme, will be eligible for a residential programme in Spain, where they will be coached by the Atletico coaches for a minimum of three years, and can be extended to 6-8 years.Twenty candidates will go to Spain in batches in three years. All boarding facilities along with formal education in the top schools where the medium of instruction is English will also be provided to the players in the Atletico de Madrid academy.Since 1987, TFA has produced 143 players who have gone on to represent the Indian national team, and is among the best centres of footballing excellence in the country.