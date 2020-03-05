Thailand MotoGP Rescheduled for October 4 After Being Postponed Over Coronavirus Fears

Paris: The Thailand MotoGP, initially scheduled for March 22 but postponed because of the coronavirus, has been rescheduled for October 4, the international motorcycling federation announced Thursday.

To accommodate the shift, the Aragon GP, which was to be held on October 4, has been brought forward a week to September 27.

This weekend's season-opening MotoGP in Qatar was cancelled because of the spread of the virus, although the Moto2 and Moto3 races will go ahead as planned as riders were already in the country for testing.