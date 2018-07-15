Thailand Open 2018 Final: Okuhara vs Sindhu - As It Happened





Catch all the action of the Thailand Open 2018 final between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara through our live blog. Jul 15, 2018 4:50 pm (IST) OKUHARA WINS: Okuhara wins 21-15, 21-18. The Indian never looked like taking the match. She was outdone with some great attacking play by Okuhara. SIndhu's search for first title this year continues. Jul 15, 2018 4:48 pm (IST) These two players are just unbelievable. They engage in astonishing rally. Sindhu takes the point and still has a chance to win the match. This is getting really close. It's 18-18. Jul 15, 2018 4:45 pm (IST) This is tragic for Sindhu. After playing so well in the second game, she is on the verge of losing the match. Okuhara leads 18-16. Jul 15, 2018 4:43 pm (IST) Sindhu is faltering at the side line. Her shots don't look well directed and Okuhara is benefiting from that. Okuhara leads 16-14. Jul 15, 2018 4:41 pm (IST) Sindhu is making bad judgments and leaving the shuttle close to the back line. That is not helping her case. She has conceded two points like that. Okuhara leads 14-13. Jul 15, 2018 4:39 pm (IST) Okuhara has come back stronger and managed to take the lead now. This match is full of surprises. Okuhara leads 12-11 at the moment. But you cannot write Sindhu off. She has it in her to win the match. Jul 15, 2018 4:37 pm (IST) Some good new for Sindhu here. She has managed to keep her lead in the mid-game interview. It's 11-9 for the Indian at the moment but then she cannot be complacent as Okuhara will find a way to comeback in the match. Jul 15, 2018 4:34 pm (IST) Sindhu strikes back. She plays smashing cross court shots to get into lead again. It's been a see saw battle in the second game. Sindhu leads 9-8. Jul 15, 2018 4:31 pm (IST) Suddenly that match has drifted in favour of Okuhara. She is letting Sindhu play her attacking game and targeting the net. Sindhu has looked ordinary at the net so far. It's 7-6 for Okuhara now. Jul 15, 2018 4:28 pm (IST) A longish rally from Sindhu means that Okuhara is forced into committing an error on the net. This is just what the Indian girl needs right now. She has to let her opponent to make more mistakes. It's 6-4 for SIndhu. Jul 15, 2018 4:26 pm (IST) PV Sindhu is looking much better in this game. She has showed some urgency in attacking Okuhara. The result is that she has a four point lead with 5-1. Jul 15, 2018 4:24 pm (IST) The second game gets underway. Sindhu takes first two points by engaging in cross-court rallies. The Indian leads 2-0. Jul 15, 2018 4:21 pm (IST) Okuhara takes the first game convincingly at 21-15. She is moving well at the court and Sindhu has no answers for her. She will have to come up with something special in second game. Jul 15, 2018 4:19 pm (IST) Okuhara is inching ahead in this game. She has been brilliant till now and has not allowed Sindhu to take the lead. In the last few shots she has sent down some powerful smashes down her throat. It's 19-15 for Okuhara. Jul 15, 2018 4:16 pm (IST) Sindhu is trying her best to engage Okuhara in long rallies but then it is not paying off. Sindhu is not able to tackle Okuhara's net play, She is committing far too many mistakes right now. It's 16-13 for the Japanese girl. Jul 15, 2018 4:12 pm (IST) After the mid game interval, the drift still gets the better of Sindhu as one of her shot goes over the backline. She is still trailing by two points. It's 12-10 for Okuhara. Jul 15, 2018 4:09 pm (IST) A couple of errors on the net takes Sindhu closer to Okuhara. But till now she has been playing the catching up game. Her defence doesn't look very strong, and is relying only on attack to get points. It's 10-8 in favour of Okuhara. Jul 15, 2018 4:08 pm (IST) Net play, which is Sindhu's strength, hasn't reaped much rewards for her. Okuhara has displayed great control in her shots. Also the drift is not helping Sindhu's cause as her smashes go out of the back line. It's 9-5 for Okuhara. Jul 15, 2018 4:06 pm (IST) Sindhu is playing most of her shots from the mid-court but, Okuhara is dropping it right on the net. That is troubling the Indian. But Sindhu gets three points back to back and makes it 5-6. This is good attack by Sindhu. Jul 15, 2018 4:04 pm (IST) Sindhu is not moving well on the court at the moment. Okuhara is deceiving her pretty well. She has increased her lead to four points. It's 6-2 in favour of Okuhara. Jul 15, 2018 4:03 pm (IST) Okuhara displays some amazing cross-court smashes and gains couple of more points. That give her a two-point lead over Sindhu. It's 4-2 in favour of Okuhara, Jul 15, 2018 4:01 pm (IST) Sindhu forces Okuhara into another error. But then plays a wide shot towards the side line. Both players are even steven at the moment. It's 2-2. Jul 15, 2018 4:00 pm (IST) The match gets underway. Sindhu takes the first point close to the net as Okhura fails to lift the shot. But she equalises right after that. It's 1-1 at the moment. Jul 15, 2018 3:55 pm (IST) Both the women are on the court now. They are practicing at the moment. Okuhara would be very confident at the moment, as she has gotten better of Sindhu in the final of pervious events. Sindhu has a point to prove here. Jul 15, 2018 3:46 pm (IST) Brace up for the women's singles final. Next up is the much-awaited match between Sindhu and Okuhara. Jul 15, 2018 3:35 pm (IST) Sindhu kept breathing down her opponent's neck and led 18-16 with four straight points. However, Tai Tzu again erased the deficit and moved to a minor 19-18 lead when Sindhu went long. But the Indian grabbed a game point when Tai Tzu went wide. A similar error and Sindhu had bounced back into the contest. In the decider, the duo split the first eight points. But Tai Tzu again marched ahead to 10-6 before a lucky net chord handed the lead to the Chinese Taipei shuttler. Jul 15, 2018 3:23 pm (IST) Tai Tzu looked supremely fit, extremely confident and played quick drops, smashes and also tried out some ambitious strokes to move to game point at 20-15. Another error from Sindhu and it was advantage Tai Tzu after the opening game. After the change of sides, Sindhu managed to zoom to a 5-0 lead. However, Tai Tzu drew parity at 9-9 before leading 11-10 at the break. Jul 15, 2018 3:14 pm (IST) In the Malaysian Masters, Sindhu went down in the semis against defending champion and world no 1 Tai Tzu Ying, who showed better technical acumen and physical ability. Tai Tzu moved swiftly on court, switched from attack to defence, played some creative strokes to eventually outwit Sindhu. The Indian and Tai played some high quality rallies, which were laced with drop shots and tight net strokes. Sindhu continued to struggle with her strokes, hitting long or at net. Bingjiao also showed immaculate defence to lead 17-11. She was also called for a fault at net. The match ended after Sindhu hit the net and failed to connect a return. Jul 15, 2018 2:56 pm (IST) In that match, Sindhu failed to curb unforced errors and easy mistakes after the interval as the Chinese lead 19-11. She lost a video challenge before a precise return helped Bingjiao grab the opening game. Sindhu zoomed to a 5-1 lead but it soon evaporated as Bingjiao drew parity at 6-6. The Indian made a few judgement errors at the backline to allow the Chinese lead 10-8. Another shuttle drifted wide and it was advantage Bingjiao again.

PV Sindhu (Getty Images)



Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu advanced into the women's singles final after registering a hard-fought victory over Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung at the USD 350,000 Thailand Open World Tour Super 500 tournament on Saturday. The second seeded Indian continued her unbeaten run in the Thai capital with a 23-21 16-21 21-9 win over Tunjung in a match that lasted an hour. In what is expected to be a high-voltage summit showdown, Sindhu will lock horns with Nozomi Okuhara in a rematch of the last World Championship, in which the Japanese prevailed. The world no 3 Indian pipped Tunjung to win the first game that went down to the wire, separated by just two points. In the second game, Sindhu played with much more variation and mixed things up to unsettle her opponent. She took a 9-5 lead on the back of some incredible net-play but squandered it as Tunjung reeled off four points to lead 11-9 at the lemon break.



After trailing 10-16, Sindhu earned three consecutive points but it went in vain as she lost the game, thanks to a few errors. In the third, Sindhu displayed her class to outplay her opponent. She dominated proceedings from the start, rushing to a sizeable 5-1 lead. The Indian then ensured that Tunjung was unable to get back into the game, sealing it comfortably with a 21-9 drubbing. In the quarter-finals, Sindhu had eased past her Malaysian rival Soniia Cheah. Okuhara beat Beiwen Zhang 21-17 21-10 in her semifinal match.