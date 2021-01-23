Thailand Open Super 1000 Badminton Live Updates: Satwik and Chirag Lose Semi-final in Straight Games

On Friday, Satwik and Ashwini upstaged world no. 6 pair of Peng Soon Chan and Liu Ying Goh of Malaysia 18-21 24-22 22-20 after toiling hard for one hour and 15 minutes.Satwik and Chirag saw off another Malaysian pair of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 21-18 24-22 in 37 minutes.“We’ve played with each other for a long time. However long we are away from each other, the combination is always set,” said Shetty. “It will take time to get back to our usual selves, but a month’s practice was good enough for us. We’d prepared well individually,” Chirag told BWF.“For a month while recovering from COVID I was all by myself in a room at home. Then, all through October I trained off-court. I started on-court training only in November when he came to Hyderabad. It was tough in the beginning," Chirag said."We have played them three times. We have won twice and lost once. We were confident. We knew our main strength would be our attack. They were under pressure. We kept fighting. We had our chances and never messed up," Satwik said.Earlier on Friday, Indian singles challenge came to an end as Sameer Verma was knocked out of the Thailand Open in the quarter-finals, losing 13-21, 21-19, 22-20 to third seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark. PV Sindhu looked a pale shadow of the player who had won the world championship gold in 2019 as she committed too many unforced errors to go down 13-21 9-21 against home favourite Ratchanok Inthanon.