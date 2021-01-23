News18 Logo

Thailand Open Super 1000 Badminton Live Updates: Satwik and Chirag Lose Semi-final in Straight Games

News18 Sports | January 23, 2021, 12:27 IST
Event Highlights

Thailand Open Super 1000 Badminton Live Updates: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost 18-21, 18-21 to Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh of Malaysia in the men's double's semi-final at the Thailand Open.

Satwik will next team up with Ashwini Ponnappa to take on Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand in mixed doubles of the BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournament.
Jan 23, 2021 12:27 (IST)

That's that!

Satwik and Chirag's journey comes to an end in the semi-finals.

They go down 18-21, 18-21 to Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in 35 minutes. 

Jan 23, 2021 12:22 (IST)

The story of the match has been the same.

Mistakes costing Satwik and Chirag!

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty 11-16* Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik

Jan 23, 2021 12:19 (IST)

Trialing at the break!#

Same as the first game, Satwik and Chirag are trailing at the break!

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty 8-11* Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik

Jan 23, 2021 12:12 (IST)

Much the same as Chia and Yik led Satwik and Chirag in the second game with unforced errors leading the way for the Indians.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty 3-6* Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik

Jan 23, 2021 12:08 (IST)

Satwik and Chirag have lost the 1st game 18-21. Chia and Yik were better throughout and more importantly made fewer mistakes. 

The Indian pair need to find their form again.
 

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty 18-21 Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik

Jan 23, 2021 12:03 (IST)

Satwik and Chirag are fighting back! They had gone 3 points behind but a Satwaik smashed him and Chirag back to contention. The Malaysian pair are trying to keep the rallies going in hope of mistakes from the Indians.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty 15-16* Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik

Jan 23, 2021 11:59 (IST)

Satwiksairaj and Chirag are going into the break behind but they did not give up the fight. A few misjudged smashes and defensive mistakes mean only 1 point separates them. 

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty 10-11* Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik

Jan 23, 2021 11:54 (IST)
 

Neither have been able to hold onto serve but the Indian pair do and surge ahead in the initial points with some attacking netplay from Satwiksairaj. 

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty 5-4* Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik

Jan 23, 2021 11:43 (IST)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and Aaron Chia, Soh Wooi Yik have met just once before, in the India International Challenge 2017 quarter-finals.

The Indian pair lost on that occasion but they have gained much more experience now and are not the same players anymore.

Jan 23, 2021 11:34 (IST)

Satwik's first semi-final on the day... the men's doubles with Chirag!

Jan 23, 2021 11:14 (IST)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will aim to book his spot in the mixed and men's doubles finals along with Ashwini Ponnappa and Chirag Shetty!

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (L) and Chirag Shetty won the Arjuna award. (Photo Credit: BAI)

On Friday, Satwik and Ashwini upstaged world no. 6 pair of Peng Soon Chan and Liu Ying Goh of Malaysia 18-21 24-22 22-20 after toiling hard for one hour and 15 minutes.

Satwik and Chirag saw off another Malaysian pair of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 21-18 24-22 in 37 minutes.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Ashwini Ponnappa and Chirag Shetty

“We’ve played with each other for a long time. However long we are away from each other, the combination is always set,” said Shetty. “It will take time to get back to our usual selves, but a month’s practice was good enough for us. We’d prepared well individually,” Chirag told BWF.

“For a month while recovering from COVID I was all by myself in a room at home. Then, all through October I trained off-court. I started on-court training only in November when he came to Hyderabad. It was tough in the beginning," Chirag said.

"We have played them three times. We have won twice and lost once. We were confident. We knew our main strength would be our attack. They were under pressure. We kept fighting. We had our chances and never messed up," Satwik said.

Earlier on Friday, Indian singles challenge came to an end as Sameer Verma was knocked out of the Thailand Open in the quarter-finals, losing 13-21, 21-19, 22-20 to third seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark. PV Sindhu looked a pale shadow of the player who had won the world championship gold in 2019 as she committed too many unforced errors to go down 13-21 9-21 against home favourite Ratchanok Inthanon.

