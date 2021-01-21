Thailand Open: Mixed Doubles Pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa Sail into Quarterfinals

The Indian mixed doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa also sailed into the quarterfinals Toyota Thailand Open Super 1000 tournament with a hard fought 22-20 14-21 21-16 win over the German duo of Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Herttrich in a match that lasted close to an hour.

In the first game, the Indians banked on their powerful strokes from the backcourt and eventually went on to seal it with a scoreline of 22-20.

The second game, however, turned out to be a complete contrast as the world number 17 Germans were all over the Indian pair and won it 21-14.

In the decider, Mark and Isabel took a mid-interval lead but Satwiksairaj and Ashwini regrouped well to register a 21-16 win and keep their campaign alive in the tournament.

Before Thursday's match, the two pairs had faced each other just once where the Indians emerged victorious at the 2018 Badminton World Championships.

Satwiksairaj and Ashwini will now face Malaysia's Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying for a place in the semis.

India's Sameer Verma advanced to the men's singles quarterfinals after steam rolling Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in a second-round match on Thursday.

The world number 31 Indian needed just 39 minutes to see off Gemke 21-12 21-9. This was Sameer's third victory over Gemke. The Indian had defeated the world number 17 Danish player in their previous two clashes.

Sameer will face third seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark, who received a walkover, in the quarterfinals.

"I was very confident before the match. I came prepared. Next up I have Anders Antonsen from Denmark. I'm feeling very confident, so let's see. It will be tough but I will play my best," Sameer said.

(With inputs from Agencies)