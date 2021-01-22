Thailand Open: PV Sindhu Knocked Out, Goes Down to Ratchanok Intanon in Quarterfinals

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has been knocked out of the Thailand Open after she lost her quarterfinals match against fourth seed Ratchanok Intanon in straight games.

PV Sindhu's Thai opponent Intanon, got the better of the Rio Olympics silver medalist by 21-13, 21-9 in a match that lasted for thirty-eight minutes. Intanon will now face top seed Tai Tzu Ying in the last-four clash.

It was an even match till the midpoint point of the first game after which Intanon won back-to-back 8 points to grab the first game. The Thai shuttler started off from where she left in the second as she blew away her Indian counterpart, she took a seven-point lead at one point of the second game. Sindhu made a comeback but it was shortlived. The 25-year-old ended winning the game 21-9 and thereby the match.

Meanwhile, in the men's singles category, Sameer Verma put up a valiant fight against the third seed, Denmark's Anders Andersen but went down 13-21, 21-19, 20-22 in an end to end contest.

After losing the first game, Sameer made a comeback in the second and he was giving the Danish shuttler a run for his money in the third but missed out on the semifinals by a whisker.

The Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa on Friday entered the mixed doubles semi-finals of the Toyota Thailand Open after securing a hard-fought win over fifth seeds Peng Soon Chan and Liu Ying Goh of Malaysia.

The unseeded Indian pair registered a 18-21, 24-22, 22-20 win over their world number six opponents in a nail-biting quarter-final clash which lasted for an hour and 15 minutes.

Rankireddy and Ponappa will now face the winners of the other quarterfinal match between top seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand and Korean duo of Sung Hyun Ko and Hye Won Eom for a place in the finals.

On Thursday, Rankireddy and Ponappa, world no. 22, had defeated Germany's Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Herttrich 22-20, 14-21, 21-16 to enter the quarter-finals. Before that, they had defeated Indonesia's Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja 21-11, 27-29, 21-16 to advance to the second round.

In men's doubles, Rankireddy will then team up with Chirag Shetty to face Malaysia's Yew Sin Ong and Ee Yi Teo in the quarter-finals