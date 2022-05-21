Thailand Open: PV Sindhu Loses to Chen Yufei to Crash Out in Semis

PV Sindhu lost in 43 minutes to reigning Olympic champion Chen Yufei 17-21, 16-21 in the Thailand Open 2022 women’s singles semi-final at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Sindhu, seeded sixth, enjoyed a 6-4 head-to-head count coming into the match but she was not at her usual self against the Chinese, who dished out an aggressive badminton to come up trumps against the Indian.

The 26-year-old from Hyderabad had lost to Chen the last time they faced off at the 2019 BWF World Tour Finals.

After an initial 3-3 battle, Sindhu was lagging 7-11 at the interval in the first game.

Things didn’t change much as Chen continued to dominate the rallies and eventually held five game points.

Sinhu saved two before handing the opening game to her Chinese rival.

The world number 7 Indian produced a better show in the second game, leading 6-3 before moving into the break with a narrow two-point cushion.

But the Chinese world number 4 soon tightened her game and turned the tables, moving to a 15-12 advantage. Sindhu couldn’t stop the run of the play as Chen eventually grabbed four match points and converted it comfortably.

Earlier, the former world champion, defeated the world No 1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan shuttler 21-15, 20-22, 21-13 in the quarterfinals of the BWF Super 500 event.

Sindhu, who has won two Super 300 titles this season at the Syed Modi International and Swiss Open, will next compete at the Indonesia Masters Super 500 scheduled to be held in Jakartka from June 7 to 12.

(With inputs from Agencies)

