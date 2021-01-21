Thailand Open: PV Sindhu Sails Into Quarterfinals With an Easy Win Over Selvaduray Kisona

India's PV Sindhu cruised into the quarterfinals of the Thailand Open on Thursday courtesy an easy victory over Selvaduray Kisona of Malaysia.

The Rio Olympics silver medallist, was sheer class as she outsmarted the Malaysian shuttler 21-10, 21-12 in less than an hour in the Super 1000 tournament.

Meanwhile, in the men's singles category, HS Prannoy crashed out of the Super 1000 tournament after facing defeat at the hands of Malaysia's Liew Daren.

Prannoy suffered a 17-21, 18-21 defeat against Daren in his second-round match which stretched to 40 minutes on Thursday.

Sameer Verma, on the other hand, continued his stellar run at the Toyota Thailand Open as he eased past Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in straight games to enter the quarterfinals of the men's singles event.

Verma defeated Gemke 21-12, 21-9 in the second-round contest that lasted for almost 40 minutes.

In the mixed doubles event, the Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa secured their berth into the quarter-finals after beating Germany's Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Herttrich in their second-round contest.

Satwiksairaj and Ashwini defeated their German opponents 22-20, 14-21, 21-16 in a match that lasted for 56 minutes.

In the first game, the Indians banked on their powerful strokes from the backcourt and eventually went on to seal it with a scoreline of 22-20.

The second game, however, turned out to be a complete contrast as the world number 17 Germans were all over the Indian pair and won it 21-14.

In the decider, Mark and Isabel took a mid-interval lead but Satwiksairaj and Ashwini regrouped well to register a 21-16 win and keep their campaign alive in the tournament.

Satwiksairaj and Ashwini will now face Malaysia's Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying for a place in the semis.

