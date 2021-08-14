Thank You For Showing Me The Power of Sports Science: Olympic Star-Debut Lovlina Tweets Appreciation Post

Tokyo Games was by far the best performance by India with a haul of seven medals. Among the seven accolades bagged for the nation, one was won by a 23-year-old boxer from Assam. Lovlina Borgohain debuted in the Olympics and got bronze as she beat Taiwan’s Chen Nien-Chin to become the first Olympic medalist from Assam.

The pugilist is back on Indian soil and is being appreciated and commended by every citizen with equal enthusiasm. However, the boxer herself has a few to appreciate and honour for her success. Recently, Lovlina shared a picture on Twitter with her coach, mentor, and sports scientist Amey Kolekar.

Tweeting the picture, Lovlinain the caption wrote, “He is the turning point of my journey to Tokyo. Thank you, Amey Kolekar, for showing me the power of sports science.” The picture has Lovlina and Kolekar holding the bronze medallion that she and the whole country is proud of.

He is the turning point of my journey to Tokyo. Thank you Amey Kolekar for showing me the power of sports science. pic.twitter.com/rq83SFYipd— Lovlina Borgohain (@LovlinaBorgohai) August 13, 2021

Kolekar is an M.Sc. degree holder in sports science from Middlesex University, London, and has 8-odd years of experience in advanced biomechanics and exercise physiology. Kolekar nurtured and brought the best out of Lovlina through prudent conditioning. In an interview with Sportstar, Lovlina mentioned, “I made a lot of changes in my training while being coached by. Sports Science helped me in working on my strength. Working with him improved my game.”

Lovlina, who hails from the Golaghat district in Assam, is a Muhammad Ali fan. She was immensely inspired by seeing Mary Kom train to improve her game. Starting her journey from a big break in the 2019 Commonwealth games, Lovlina debuted in the Olympics and fought valiantly with Busenaz Surmeneli, the world champion from Turkey. She lost to her in the semi-finals but had her bronze already secured.

