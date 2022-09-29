'That Unity I Have Never Seen For Any Other Athlete': Virat Kohli Pays Tribute to Roger Federer

Roger Federer bid adieu to tennis at the recently concluded Laver Cup 2022. It has been almost a week since the Swiss maestro called time on his professional career but tributes are still pouring in.

India batting star Virat Kohli has paid rich tributes to the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

In a touching video posted shared by the ATP Tour on Twitter, Kohli marvelled at Federer’s stellar career with the Indian also recalled meeting the tennis icon at the Australian Open in 2018.

“Hello Roger, it is a great honour for me to be able to send this video across for you congratulating you on a phenomenal career that has given us so many beautiful moments and memories. I personally had the chance to meet you in the Australian Open in 2018, something that I’ll never ever forget in my life,” Kohli said in the video.

He continued, “One thing that stood out for me when watching you play, was the fact that so many people around the world, not just in the world of tennis got behind you, supporting you and that kind of unity I have never seen for any other individual athlete ever. That is something that cannot be created, that cannot be generated in anyway.”

Kohli concluded his heartfelt message for Federer by calling him as the greatest tennis player of all time and wishing him well for his future endeavours.

Kohli has won hearts with his beautiful tribute with netizens hailing the former India captain for his beautiful words.

For many pundits, Federer’s greatness transcends tennis. That is evident since sporting icons like Lionel Messi and Jack Nicklaus have paid heartwarming tributes following his retirement announcement.

In the last few years, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have managed to break Federer’s records of most singles title in men’s tennis history.

Federer continues to be one of the most players in the history of the sport.

