Thauvin Stars As Marseille Beats Bordeaux 3-1 To Go 5th

PARIS: Winger Florian Thauvin scored a fine goal and set up another as Marseille beat Bordeaux 3-1 at home to move up to fifth place in the French league on Saturday.

Hatem Ben Arfa made his debut for midtable Bordeaux, the ninth club of the former France winger’s topsy-turvy career. The 33-year-old played two full seasons for Marseille after joining from Lyon in 2008, when he was considered one of the best young talents in European soccer.

While Ben Arfa made little impact for his new side, Thauvin gave Marseille the lead in the fifth minute with a superb curling shot from 25 meters (yards) out which lodged in the top left corner.

Thauvin could have made it 2-0 just 10 minutes later, but Bordeaux goalkeeper Benoit Costil saved his tame penalty, and Costil then saved another curling strike from the France international.

But Thauvin was on song and turned provider in the 54th when his free kick from the left was met by defender Jordan Amavi, whose looping header caught out the stranded Costil.

Ten minutes later, Amavi’s low shot was turned into his own net by Brazilian defender Pablo.

Striker Josh Maja pulled a goal back late on after latching onto a pass and drilling a crisp shot inside goalkeeper Steve Mandanda’s right post.

In Saturday’s other match, Lorient moved up to 16th following a 3-1 win at 19th-place Reims, which has yet to win after seven games.

The home side’s hopes were raised when midfielder Moreto Cassama gave Reims an early lead with his first goal for the club.

But Lorient’s forwards found their range after the break.

Pierre-Yves Hamel equalized in the 61st, Yoane Wissa made it 2-1 from the penalty spot shortly after and Terem Moffi sealed it near the end.

In Sunday’s games, Lille and Lens meet in their northern derby.

A win for either will move it above Paris Saint-Germain, which went top after a 4-0 win at Nimes on Friday thanks to two goals from Kylian Mbappe.

