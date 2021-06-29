The Best Kind of Monday Vibes: Sania Mirza Prepares for Wimbledon

Former number one in doubles’ ranking, Sania Mirza is set to return to action on Wednesday, June 30, with Wimbledon 2021. Sania has partnered up with United States’ Bethanie-Mattek Sands for the third Grand Slam of the year. The duo will kick start their campaign against United States’ Desirae Krawczyk and Chile’s Alexa Guarachi. Ahead of her return to the court, Sania on Monday shared a snap of herself from practising to keep her fans updated. “The best kind of Monday vibes,” Sania captioned the post on Instagram. The 34-year-old also tagged Wimbledon in her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

In the picture, Sania could be seen wearing an all-white colour outfit. Sania’s post was warmly received by her fans as they showered praises on the six-time Grand Slam champion. Responding to the post, Indian producer and director Farah Khan Kunder asked the Indian ace to miss her.

Sania is also set to represent India in the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympics, which will be held in Tokyo from July 23 to August 8. The Tokyo Games will be Sania’s 4th appearance in the Olympics. And speaking about the same, the tennis superstar on Monday told NDTV that she wants to inspire “young mothers” with her performance to follow their dreams.

Sania added that when she was participating in the Rio Games in 2016, she could not have believed that she “would be going to another Olympics.”However, she also reckoned that her representation in Tokyo Games is special for numerous reasons. “It is my fourth Olympics, it’s after having a child, which is something I’m very very proud of,” Sania was quoted as saying.

Sania, who qualified for Tokyo 2020 by her protected ranking of number 9, will partner with 95 ranked Ankita Raina in women’s doubles. Speaking about the youngster, Sania hailed her as the “best player in the country right now".

Keywords: Sania Mirza, Wimbledon, Tokyo Games 2021,2020 Summer Olympics, Tokyo

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here