The Bollywood Boyz Sunil and Samir Singh Released by WWE

WWE continued to make cuts due to budgetary reasons on Friday and have reportedly released The Bollywood Boyz among host of superstars from the WWE NXT and WWE 20t Live roster on Friday. The other superstars released by the WWE include, Fandango, and Tyler Breeze among others.

Samir Singh and Sunil Singh, previously known as the Singh Brothers joined WWE in the Cruiserweight Classic under the names Gurv and Hurv. However, their stint wasn’t successful and they were repackaged as The Singh Brothers a yeard later in SmackDown as the manager of Jindar Mahal.

They confirmed their exit from the company with an emotional tweet.

“All the bumps, torn ACL’s, dislocated shoulders, it’s all been worth if for the last 5 years. And how ironic, we finished our last match with a shoulder hanging out of socket.

It’s fitting we got fired while showing up for wrestling training – we love what we do, with a passion," the duo wrote.

All the bumps, torn ACL’s, dislocated shoulders, it’s all been worth if for the last 5 years. And how ironic, we finished our last match with a shoulder hanging out of socketIt’s fitting we got fired while showing up for wrestling training - we love what we do, with a passion — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) June 25, 2021

Their most successful run in the company was as the managers of Jindar Mahal. They not only helped their fellow Canadian born Indian-origin wrestler to win the coveted WWE Championship but also helped Mahal retain his title.

The duo enjoyed their best run in WWE when they joined up with Jinder Mahal during The Modern Day Maharaja’s Championship reign. Not only were The Singh Brothers instrumental in helping Mahal win the coveted title, but they also proved to be crucial in his defense of it.

They featured heavily on weekly TV when Mahal was the WWE Championship.

In February this year, The Singh Brothers were in the news for lending their support to the ongoing farmers’ protest in India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Singh - WWE Superstar (@gurvsihra_wwe)

They last wrestled together on WWE 205 Live on May 21, losing to August Grey who was released today as well and Ikemen Jiro. Sunil fought two singles matches in June, losing to Ari Sterling on June 4 and Grayson Waller on June 11.

In that encounter, he sustained a shoulder injury.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here