'The Champion Creates History': Twitter Reacts As Sudhir Wins Gold in Para Powerlifting

India’s power-lifter Sudhir claimed the gold medal in men’s heavyweight para powerlifting event at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday (Aug 4). Sudhir, an Asian Para Games bronze medallist, lifted 208kg in his first attempt before increasing it to 212kg in his second effort to gather 134.5 points and break the Games record.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

The 27-year-old Sudhir, has opened India’s para sports medal account in the ongoing CWG. In the event, Ikechukwu Christian Obichukwu won the silver with 133.6 points, while Micky Yule bagged the bronze with 130.9 points.

Earlier, Sudhir, who has an impairment due to the effects of polio, had won a bronze in men’s upto 88kg with a best lift of 214kg at the World Para Powerlifting Asia-Oceania Open Championship in South Korea in June.

After clinching the gold, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and several other ministers congratulated him. Here’s a look at the tweets:

A great start to the CWG 2022 para-sports medal count by Sudhir! He wins a prestigious Gold and shows yet again his dedication and determination. He has been consistently performing well on the field. Congratulations and best wishes to him for all upcoming endeavours. pic.twitter.com/6V2mXZsEma — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2022

Congratulations to Sudhir for his historic feat in winning gold in para-powerlifting in #CommonwealthGames. Your spirited performance and dedication has brought you the medal and glory for India. May you shine in your future endeavours. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 5, 2022

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India, Anurag Thakur also congratulated Sudhir for his skill and spirit.

Sudhir opens India's medal tally at #CWG2022. Congratulations on your 🥇 medal at your first CWG. Yet another athlete from Haryana makes a mark on the world stage. With the display of skill and spirit on the mat today you showed the world what champions are made of. pic.twitter.com/5YKjUF6pMF — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 4, 2022

Minister of road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari tweeted, “The Champion Creates History!!!”

ALSO READ: CWG 2022: Sagar Ahlawat, Jasmine Lamboriya Join Amit Panghal In Semi-Finals As India Assure Seven Boxing Medals

Minister of Law and Justice of India, Kiren Rijiju who previously held the Sports Ministry also sent his wishes to Sudhir on Twitter.

Sudhir lifted 212 kg in Para Power lifting and set new Games record to win Gold Medal for India! A Hearty Congratulations Sudhir !! #ParaPowerlifting #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/teAXnWpe0W — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 5, 2022

Olympic gold-medalist and India’s ace Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra also went on Twitter to extend his wishes for the powerlifter.

Bahot badhiya Sudhir bhai! Congratulations for the Gold medal and new Games Record 💪🏾 https://t.co/Tpg4AC1qZW — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 4, 2022

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer also congratulated Sudhir

Congratulations to Sudhir for creating history by winning India's first ever Gold🥇 medal in Para-Powerlifting at the Commonwealth Games 👏🏽🇮🇳 #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/A8bqXlOrw4 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 5, 2022

After winning the medal and creating new Games record, several Indian fans extended their heartiest wishes to Sudhir in different ways. Here’s our pick of the lot:

At 02.43AM #Sudhir has given Goosebumps momemt Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/hUfl9HjJp9 — Aniket Anjan 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@AnjanAniket) August 4, 2022

Indian National Anthem 🇮🇳6th time in CWG this year .. Thank you so much Sudhir !!! So proud of you bhai .. Keep up the good work 👏 Goosebumps always ..#ParaPowerlifting #Sudhir#CommonwealthGames2022 #CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/wCqPaVnnbm — Soug (@sbg1936) August 4, 2022

Sudhir has lifted the 6th Gold for #India with New Game Record in Para powerlifting!!! Congratulations #Sudhir, very proud moment pic.twitter.com/iuQci0qjWi — Aditya Sathe (@AdisJournal) August 5, 2022

Sudhir, hails from Sonipat, Haryana and contracted polio at the age of four. A lot of challenges came his way but he didn’t let his disability take over his determination. He had a lot of interest in sports and thus he started directing himself to weight-lifting.

He began his sporting career in 2013 and clinched a gold medal in his first nationals in 2016. He made his international debut in 2018 at the Asian Para Games 2018 and clinched the bronze medal. However, in an unfortunate incident, his father passed away the same day he won the medal.

He faced a lot of hardships in building his career but was focused enough to work hard and play his ace game. He was also named “Strong Man of India” at the 17th Senior and 12th Junior National Para Powerlifting Championships in 2018.

He is currently working as a Senior Coach (Weightlifting) for the Government of Haryana and has also qualified for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games, which are postponed to next year.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here