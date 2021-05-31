sports

News18» News»Sports»'The Club No Longer Has Faith in Me': Zinedine Zidane Writes Open Letter on Real Madrid Exit
1-MIN READ

'The Club No Longer Has Faith in Me': Zinedine Zidane Writes Open Letter on Real Madrid Exit

Zinedine Zidane (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Zinedine Zidane said he was not leaving Real Madrid because he was tired of coaching but because the club doesn't support him in the team he wants to build.

Zinedine Zidane resigned as Real Madrid manager because he felt the Spanish club no longer had any confidence in him, he wrote in an open letter on Monday. “I’m leaving because I feel the club no longer has the faith in me I need, and doesn’t offer me the support to build something in the medium or long term," the Frenchman wrote in the letter published in the sports daily AS. “I am a born winner and I was here to win trophies, but beyond this there are human beings, emotions, life and I have the feeling that these things have not been valued, that it has not been understood that this is also how the dynamic of a great club is maintained," he said.

“But everything I built on a daily basis, what I brought to the relationship with the players… has been forgotten."

“I’m leaving, but I’m not jumping ship and I’m not tired of coaching," he said.

Real had a disappointing season, having been beaten to the La Liga title by Atletico Madrid.

It is the second time that Zidane has resigned as Real Madrid manager.

first published:May 31, 2021, 14:12 IST