The Day Sin Cara Asks for Release from WWE, Gets Beaten By Drew McIntyre

Sin Cara on Tuesday become the latest WWE Superstar to publicly ask the company for a release from his contract. He went on to post a Tweet - in Spanish -- which was shared, with a translation by a journalist Mike Killam.

According to the translated tweet, the wrestler said he was stuck in a place where he is not valued as an athlete or talent who, despite his years of patience never got the opportunity to shine. The wrestler went on to thank WWE and also said he is excited about what the future holds.

Sin Cara has asked for his release from WWE. https://t.co/mwQr5v8Ily pic.twitter.com/vab8buE70I — Mike Chemical Romance (@MikeKillam) November 11, 2019

But it seems that the match between Drew McIntyre and Sin Cara on Monday Night Raw did nothing to change the wrestler's mind.

The Monday Night Raw, which was pre-taped from Manchester last Friday, saw the masked wrestler get beaten down by Drew McIntyre.

The short match saw McIntyre hit Cara with a powerbomb on the flood. McIntyre then brought Cara back into the ring and waited for him to get back up, following which he charged Cara with a Claymore Kick for the win. The defeat came close at the heels of him losing another match against Andrade.

It remains to be seen if WWE accepts his release request or not.

Jorge Arias, who debuted on WWE's main roster in 2011 as Sin Cara, was initially the temporary replacement for the original performer of the character Luis Urive and took after the role permanently in 2013. Back in 2014, he won the NXT Tag Team Championship alongside Kalisto as a part of The Lucha Dragons.

