“..Kids love athletes because they follow their dreams." This is a famous dialogue from George Clooney’s movie ‘Up in the Air.’ Hardly anyone can disagree with that. Sports has the power to inspire people, it gives us that hope. From individual to team sports, each teaches us something or the other. Heck, we often use sports as a metaphor for life. Due to their hard work, sheer talent and inspirational stories, sportspersons often become idols for millions of people across the world. However, not everyone manages to live up to the expectation and often fall from grace after being involved with unsportsmanlike acts and even criminal activities in some instances and throw away their entire lives’ reputation.

We have often seen our favourite athletes crush our expectations by getting involved with disreputable activities.

The latest to join this list is India’s two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar. India’s most decorated wrestler was arrested on Sunday morning over alleged involvement in the murder of a fellow wrestler Sagar Rana in Delhi. Kumar was absconding for nearly 20 days.

The Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Sushil Kumar’s arrest. A reward of Rs 50,000 has also been announced for the arrest of his associate Ajay Kumar.

They had also filed an FIR in the case under sections 302 (murder), 308 (culpable homicide), 365 (kidnapping), 325 (causing grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation among others.

Here’s a list of Indian sportspersons who have had run-ins with Police:

1. S Sreesanth: He was booked by the Delhi Police for spot-fixing in 2013

2. Navjot Singh Sidhu: He was arrested by the police in 1991 for assaulting Gurnam Singh and in 2006 following a road rage incident

3. Iqbal Singh Boparai: He was charged with the double murder of his own mother and wife in the United States

4. Tanveer Hussain: He was arrested in the United States for sexually abusing a minor girl back in 2017

5. Deepak Pahal: The boxer-turned gangster, holds a Rs 2 lakh reward for his role in four murders, extortion.

6. Jai Bhagwan: Two-time Asian Championships medallist and Arjuna awardee Jai Bhagwan, who was an Inspector with Haryana police, was suspended for assaulting a hotel manager.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here