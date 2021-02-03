'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt Might a 'New Look' on WWE Return

Ever since ‘The Fiend' Bray Wyatt was lit ablaze by Randy Orton more than a month ago, he has been off WWE. Following their Firefly Inferno match, Orton burned Wyatt to a crisp in the middle of the ring. The last time Orton was seen in the ring was also when he posed over Fiend’s ignited body. Now, thank Alexa Bliss and her maneuvers, the storyline between Wyatt and Orton is still continuing. Orton’s actions took Wyatt off television for much longer than anyone expected.

During the recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez teased that fans could expect a new evolution in the appearance of 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. Alvarez said that the character might undergo change in The Fiend’s look when he returns to WWE television.

The former Universal Champion was scheduled for another potential insane gimmick match at the Royal Rumble against Randy Orton but WWE held it off on Wyatt’s return to television. It was planned to repeat the Firefly Inferno match fireworks. At this stage, nothing is clear on when The Fiend Bray Wyatt is planning to return to WWE. But WWE should not be in a rush as Alexa Bliss is handing the storyline in Wyatt’s absence to continue the Orton feud on his behalf.

Last year, reports alleged that WWE planned Edge vs. Randy Orton as one of the battles for WrestleMania 37. The match did not happen so WWE might postpone that to WrestleMania 37.

However, Edge won the 2021 Royal Rumble match by eliminating Orton from the match. Edge conquered Orton in a singles match, with some distraction from Bliss, with blood gushing from her mouth. WWE will be looking forward to dragging things closer to WrestleMania which could lead to an eventual match at The Showcase of Immortals between 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton.