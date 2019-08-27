The Great Khali: On His Birthday, Facts about the Mammoth Wrestler

Better known by his ring name The Great Khali, Dalip Singh Rana, is an Indian professional wrestler who was a part of WWE from 2006 to 2014. The wrestler and actor who celebrated his birthday on August 27, became the first Indian world champion in WWE history after he won the WWE World Heavyweight Champion in July 2007.

On the wrestler's 47th birthday, here are a few interesting facts about The Great Khali.

Dalip Singh Rana was born to Jwala Ram and his wife Tandi Devi in a Punjabi Hindu family of the Dhiraina village of Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district.

Before embarking on his professional wrestling career, Rana was an officer for the Punjab state police.

Notably, Rana has appeared in four Hollywood films, two Bollywood films and several television shows. He has been a part of movies like The

Longest Yard, Get Smart, MacGruber, Kushti, Ramaa: The Saviour and HOUBA! On the Trail of the Marsupilami

He is one of seven siblings who was born into a poor family and suffers from acromegaly, which among other effects causes gigantism and chin protrusion.

While serving as a security guard in Shimla, he caught the eye of a police officer from the neighboring State of Punjab that—having previously helped several employees of Punjab Police to become international sportspersons—got him induced in the Punjab Police in 1993.

Once in Punjab's Jalandhar, Rana trained in the local gyms to become a wrestler and soon he got selected for specialized wrestling training in the United States.

Khali is married to Harminder Kaur and is blessed with a daughter named Alvin.

He first started wrestling under the ring name Giant Singh for All Pro Wrestling.

He then signed a contract with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and spent eight months there, until WCW was bought by World Wrestling Federation (WWF).

Following stints in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and various promotions, he became the first Indian professional wrestler to be signed to a contract by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) on January 2, 2006.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.