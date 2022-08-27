The Great Khali Turns 50: Lesser-known Facts About the Indian-born American Professional Wrestler

The Great Khali made a superhit debut at WWE with his match against the Undertaker back in 2006. In his very first contest in the WWE ring, Khali destroyed Undertaker with his moves and registered an unexpected victory. The match was unlike other WWE features because it was for the first time that an Indian wrestler was taking on the superstars. Khali’s dominance displayed that he was there to make a mark and he did. Khali won several titles including the World Heavyweight Champion.

As the celebrated wrestler turns 50 today, we take a look back at his journey and list some of the lesser-known backs about his life:

Khali was born as Dilip Singh Rana Dhiraina village of Himachal Pradesh. His ring name Khali was named after Hindu Goddess Kali who is associated with eternal energy. Khali’s unusual size evoked curiosity about him in his village and the local area. Though his parents are of average size, Khali went on to grow to a height of 7ft 1 inch. He reportedly suffers from acromegaly disorder that produces unusual growth hormones in the human body. Before making his move to America and wrestling, Kali worked with the Punjab police. He moved to the USA and became a wrestler in the year 2000. He made his debut as a professional wrestler with ring name of ‘Giant Singh’ for All Pro Wrestling in the United States of America. During his partnership with Masahiro Chono and GIant Silva, Khali was the part of the tallest tag team in the history of professional wrestling. In 2017, the wrestler was described as the fourth tallest professional in the history of WWE Khali has established his own wresting school ‘Continental Wrestling Entertainment’ in Punjab Khali is known to be a religious person and meditates every day. Khali has appeared in several Hollywood and Bollywood films. He also was the first runner of the fourth season of popular reality TV show Bigg Boss.

