'The IIconics' Billie Kay and Peyton Royce Open Up About Their WWE Exit and Future Plans

The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, the IIconics, on Thursday discussed their shocking release by the World Wrestling Entertainment last month. The duo also talked about the possibility of signing for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) or Impact Wrestling. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce were among the many other star wrestlers who were dropped by WWE last month.

Speaking about her departure from the WWE universe, Jessica McKay, formerly known as Billie Kay said that she had no idea that the sports entertainment company was planning to release them. McKay even went on to reveal that when she got the phone call from WWE, she presumed it would be about some new plot.

McKay further said that after hearing that WWE is not planning to extend her contract, she was “shocked and heartbroken”.

The other half of the IIconics, Cassie Lee, popularly known as Peyton Royce, also expressed her “absolute shock” after hearing the news.

Both McKay and Lee recently appeared on Busted Open Radio.

"I don't have any answers and I don't think I'm gonna get any answers."@JessicaMcKay & @CassieLee discuss the moment they knew the WWE was letting them go…@davidlagreca1 @bullyray5150 pic.twitter.com/lTgCJnxzz9— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) May 27, 2021

“So, it was absolutely a shock, because, obviously they do the budget cuts once a year, but they hadn’t done it in a while, and then I thought last years was just purely because of the pandemic, so I didn’t see it coming and maybe I should have, especially because I was really doing nothing. Since they spilt us up," Lee said.

The IIconics, an Australian professional wrestling tag team, comprising Kay and Royce, was spilt by WWE in the second half of 2020. After their split, Kay was moved to SmackDown, while Royce was drafted to RAW.

The duo also spoke about the possibility of singing with other pro-wrestling companies like AEW and IMPACT Wrestling in the same interview, saying that it would be a tough decision on their part.

Lee also went on to elaborate on how they can help AEW in developing their women’s division. On the other hand, if they join IMPACT then the company already has a “well-established Knockouts division that we could easily slip into.”

