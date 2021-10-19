‘The IInspiration’ aka Cassie Lee, Jessica McKay Join Impact Wrestling

The former World Wrestling Entertainment stars Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) and Jessica McKay (Billie Kay), popularly known as the IIconics in the WWE universe, have joined Impact Wrestling as The IInspiration. The news was confirmed by Impact Wrestling on Sunday night as they welcomed the duo to the company at Knockouts Knockdown.

Lee and McKay are set to make their debut in Impact Wrestling on October 23 at the Bound for Glory event in Las Vegas. Ever since their exit from the WWE universe, the two stars have been away from wrestling in the past few months. However, they have teased their comeback to the wrestling world on multiple occasions in the past on different social networking sites.

And, on Sunday, when the announcement was made, several Impact Wrestling stars went crazy as they welcomed the duo to the league. Fans and friends of Lee and McKay, including Ruby Soho, were also happy to see the news as they flooded the social networking sites with congratulatory messages.

“Such a perfect name! They are an IInspiration to everyone they work with! Unbelievably happy for two of my favourite wrestlers!" Soho wrote on Twitter from her official handle.

Such a perfect name! They are an IInspiration to everyone they work with! Unbelievably happy for two of my favorite wrestlers! ❤️ https://t.co/xorhbpSqpo— Ruby Soho (@realrubysoho) October 11, 2021

The Australian duo of Lee and McKay started their career with Australia’s Pro Wrestling Women’s Alliance (PWWA). In 2015, the two hogged media attention after singing with WWE’s NXT brand. They did not win a single fight in the first one and half years with WWE as a team and during that time they were renamed as The Iconic Duo and later the IIconics and now The IInspiration. They are also the only Australian women tag team to win a title under the WWE banner.

McKay and Lee’s last few months with the WWE were not happy days for the two as they were separated as a team and were put into the singles division following their loss to Riott Squad.

