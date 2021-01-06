News18 Logo

Two More Manchester City Players Test Positive For Coronavirus

Manchester City have had a Covid-19 breakout. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Manchester City have confirm that Scott Carson, Cole Palmer and one member of staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Manchester City have announced that reserve goalkeeper Scott Carson and midfielder Cole Palmer are among three people at the Premier League club to have tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest round of checks.

City had six players missing for Sundays 3-1 win at Chelsea in the league because they had contracted COVID-19. They were goalkeeper Ederson, defenders Kyle Walker and Eric Garcia, midfielder Tommy Doyle and forwards Gabriel Jesus and Ferran Torres.

City plays at Manchester United in the English League Cup semifinals on Wednesday and manager Pep Guardiola has said we don't have many players for the game.

City says the third person to have tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest round of checks is a member of staff.


