News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»Sports»The Latest: Barty Faces Muchova In Australian Quarterfinals
1-MIN READ

The Latest: Barty Faces Muchova In Australian Quarterfinals

The Latest: Barty Faces Muchova In Australian Quarterfinals

The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

MELBOURNE, Australia: The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Play is underway as the quarterfinals resume at the Australian Open, with the first match pitting top-seeded Ash Barty against No. 25 Karolina Muchova.

They’ll be followed by an all-American matchup between Jennifer Brady and unseeded Jessica Pegula.

Then come the last two men’s quarterfinals. Andrey Rublev faces fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev, and in the night session, Rafael Nadal plays Stefanos Tsitsipas. Nadal is trying to reach a Grand Slam semifinal for the 35th time.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...