The Latest: China's Li off to strong start on 2nd day of PGA

SAN FRANCISCO Haotong Li is the first player to reach 6 under par at the PGA Championship.

The sun already was forcing its way through the marine layer Friday morning, with calm conditions at Harding Park. Li, the 25-year-old from China, opened with two birdies and then made a 15-foot birdie at the fifth hole. He shot 67 on Thursday.

Of the 11 players who shot 66 or better in the opening round, Brendon Todd is the only one who plays in the morning. He had a 65 and was tied with Jason Day for the 18-hole lead.

Friday also is cut day at the first major of the year. Among those in need of a low score to make it to the weekend are Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth.

Li hasn’t had a top 10 in any of the eight tournaments he has played around the world this year. He also is coming off a disastrous Presidents Cup debut in which he played only the minimum matches.

