News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

The Latest: Croatia Player Tests Positive Before Sweden Game

The Latest: Croatia Player Tests Positive Before Sweden Game

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Croatian soccer federation says midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has tested positive for the coronavirus.

It says Brozovic has been isolated from the rest of the team which is to play Sweden in Stockholm on Saturday in a Nations League game.

The 27-year-old Brozovic plays for Inter Milan.

Defender Domagoj Vida was pulled out of Croatias friendly match against Turkey on Wednesday after a positive test.

Earlier, the Swedish soccer federation said defender Carl Starfelt had been isolated after testing positive for COVID-19.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published: November 14, 2020, 15:30 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...