The Latest: Croatia Player Tests Positive Before Sweden Game

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Croatian soccer federation says midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has tested positive for the coronavirus .

It says Brozovic has been isolated from the rest of the team which is to play Sweden in Stockholm on Saturday in a Nations League game.

The 27-year-old Brozovic plays for Inter Milan.

Defender Domagoj Vida was pulled out of Croatias friendly match against Turkey on Wednesday after a positive test.

Earlier, the Swedish soccer federation said defender Carl Starfelt had been isolated after testing positive for COVID-19 .

