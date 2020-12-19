Next Story
The Latest: Cup Rugby Match In Italy Off Due To Outbreak
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
- Associated Press
A Challenge Cup rugby match between Benetton and Agen of France was canceled because of several positive COVID-19 tests in the Italian team.
Benetton was scheduled to host the game Saturday in Treviso, Italy. The Challenge Cup is the second-tier competition for European rugby union clubs.
Tournament organizer European Professional Club Rugby said a match result resolution committee will allocate points.
Three matches in the top-tier Champions Cup this weekend were earlier canceled due to coronavirus-related problems.
