News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»The Latest: Cup Rugby Match In Italy Off Due To Outbreak
1-MIN READ

The Latest: Cup Rugby Match In Italy Off Due To Outbreak

The Latest: Cup Rugby Match In Italy Off Due To Outbreak

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

A Challenge Cup rugby match between Benetton and Agen of France was canceled because of several positive COVID-19 tests in the Italian team.

Benetton was scheduled to host the game Saturday in Treviso, Italy. The Challenge Cup is the second-tier competition for European rugby union clubs.

Tournament organizer European Professional Club Rugby said a match result resolution committee will allocate points.

Three matches in the top-tier Champions Cup this weekend were earlier canceled due to coronavirus-related problems.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...