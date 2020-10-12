SPORTS

The Latest: Czech Coach Has Virus, Will Miss Scotland Game

Referee Daniele Doveri inspects the pitch of the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 ahead of the scheduled Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Napoli. Napoli is likely to be handed a 3-0 loss by the Italian leagues judge for failing to show for its Serie A match at Juventus on Sunday night. Napoli did not travel to Turin for the match after local health authorities ordered the squad into quarantine after two players tested positive for the coronavirus. (Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse via AP)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Silhavy has tested positive for the virus and will miss the Nations League game at Scotland on Wednesday.

Silhavys assistant, Jiri Chytry, will take charge of the Czech team in Glasgow.

The team says one unnamed player also tested positive and is also in isolation.

The Czech’s Nations League campaign has been badly hit by the virus. Last month, the Czechs had to name a completely new squad just a day before the Nations League home game against Scotland after an outbreak in camp. They lost that game in Olomouc 2-1. Three Czech players tested positive last week before another Nations League match in Israel that the Czechs managed to win 2-1 on Sunday.

___

A unnamed tennis player has been withdrawn from the St. Petersburg Open after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The ATP Tour says the player has been moved into isolation and is currently asymptomatic.

The tour adds that a contact tracing process is currently underway to identify and notify any individuals who have come into close contact with the player.

The tournament starts Monday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  First Published: October 12, 2020, 11:51 PM IST
