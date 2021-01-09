News18 Logo

News18» News»Sports»The Latest: Duke's Coach K Back On Sideline For Wake Forest
1-MIN READ

The Latest: Duke's Coach K Back On Sideline For Wake Forest

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Duke says Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski will return to the sideline Saturday for the 21st-ranked Blue Devils game against Wake Forest.

Krzyzewski missed Wednesdays win against Boston College while completing a COVID-19 quarantine protocol.

The 73-year-old coach said earlier this week e and his wife were placed into quarantine after a family member tested positive for COVID-19. He said they had both tested negative to that point.

Associate head coach Jon Scheyer led the Blue Devils on the sideline during the BC win.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


