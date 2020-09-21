SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Leyton Orient Report Several Coronavirus Cases, League Cup Game vs Spur Under Threat

Leyton Orient (Photo Credit: Twitter)

English football club Leyton Orient says several players have tested positive for coronavirus a day before the fourth-division team is scheduled to face Tottenham in the League Cup.

The club says it has informed Tottenham and will make a further announcement later regarding Tuesdays match. The clubs stadium and training grounds have been closed until further notice.

The club says it has also informed its three most-recent opponents from League Two.

The club says testing was conducted following Saturdays game. Results show that a number of our first-team squad have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those who tested positive will follow government self-isolation guidelines.

