Leyton Orient Report Several Coronavirus Cases, League Cup Game vs Spur Under Threat

English football club Leyton Orient says several players have tested positive for coronavirus a day before the fourth-division team is scheduled to face Tottenham in the League Cup.

The club says it has informed Tottenham and will make a further announcement later regarding Tuesdays match. The clubs stadium and training grounds have been closed until further notice.

The club says it has also informed its three most-recent opponents from League Two.

The club says testing was conducted following Saturdays game. Results show that a number of our first-team squad have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those who tested positive will follow government self-isolation guidelines.