The Latest: France Midfielder Pogba Tests Positive For Virus

Spanish winger Carles Prez is the second Roma player to test positive for the coronavirus as the team opens its training camp for Serie A.

He joins goalkeeper Antonio Mirante.

Prez writes on Instagram that he feels fine and is totally asymptomatic.

About 10 players have tested positive during the Italian leagues preseason.

Serie A is scheduled to start Sept. 19.

France coach Didier Deschamps says midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been left out of the national team squad.

Deschamps says “he had a test yesterday which was positive this morning.

Pogba has been replaced in the squad by 17-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga ahead of upcoming Nations League qualifiers against Sweden and Croatia.

