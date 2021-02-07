The Latest: Georgia-Texas A&M, Florida-Tennessee Postponed

News18 Logo

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Southeastern Conference has postponed two mens basketball games scheduled for Wednesday night.

The league on Sunday announced the postponement of the Georgia-Texas A&M and Florida-Tennessee games, citing a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M and No. 22 Florida programs.

Makeup dates for the two games have not been determined.

Georgia will visit No. 11 Tennessee on Wednesday night. That game was initially scheduled for Wednesday, March 3.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


