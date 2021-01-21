The Latest: Hurricanes GM Hopeful Team Can Play Next Week

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Mancheseter City striker Sergio Aguero says he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Argentine had already been self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone already infected.

He tweeted that: I had some symptoms and Im following doctors orders for recovery. Take care, everyone!

It is yet another setback for Citys record goalscorer, who has started just three matches this season.

Aguero missed the end of last season and the start of the current campaign after undergoing knee surgery in June.

His return to action was then complicated by a hamstring injury in October and he later experienced further discomfort in the knee.

After a series of substitute appearances, Aguero had been due to return to the starting line-up in Citys FA Cup match against Birmingham earlier this month but was then told to isolate. He has been unavailable for the last four games.

___

The Nashville Predators will use a lottery to sell a couple hundred tickets to season-ticket holders for games on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Predators announced the lottery Thursday morning. Tickets will be sold in pods of two seats each and lottery winners will get the chance to buy tickets for either game.

Senior vice president Nat Harden says its no secret the Predators fans energy have helped create an unbeatable environment and that fans were sorely missed through the first three games. Harden says they continue working with the Board of Health and other groups to keep people safe inside Bridgestone Arena hoping to gradually increase attendance.

Only three NHL teams allowed fans in at the start of this season with Florida averaging 3,907 earlier this week and Arizona had an average of 2,329 at its first two home games. Dallas plans on having fans in the building Friday night when the Stars open the season against Nashville after a COVID-19 outbreak delay.

___

Carolina Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell said he is hopeful the team will be able to resume some workouts this weekend and play next week after having three games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The NHL called off Carolinas game at Nashville on Tuesday in the leagues first in-season postponement, then announced additional postponements for Carolina through at least Saturday.

That came after five Hurricanes players had been placed on the leagues COVID-19 protocol list since last week, with four coming after the Nashville postponement. Carolina was scheduled to open a two-game home set Thursday against Florida.

Coach Rod BrindAmour said the team has guys sitting in Nashville right now in a hotel room that cant leave their room. Its brutal. I feel for these guys.

Waddell and BrindAmour said the team followed health and safety protocols, which the league noted Wednesday.

We done all the protocols, weve tried, BrindAmour said. I think weve done a great job. Obviously it didnt matter, it got into our room.

___