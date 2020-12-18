News18 Logo

The Latest: Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz Tests Positive For Virus
1-MIN READ

The Latest: Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz Tests Positive For Virus

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz has tested positive for COVID-19. The school says the 65-year-old does not have symptoms and will remain at home in isolation until Dec. 27.

Iowas game this weekend with Michigan already had been postponed because of the lingering effects of the Wolverines outbreak.

Ferentz is the 23rd FBS coach to reveal publicly that he tested positive for the virus. Others include Alabamas Nick Saban and Ohio States Ryan Day, both missing games.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


