1-MIN READ

The Latest: Kenin Kicks Things Off On Day 2 At Aussie Open

The Latest from the Australian Open on Tuesday (all times local):

MELBOURNE, Australia: The Latest from the Australian Open on Tuesday (all times local):

11 a.m.

Sofia Kenin begins defense of her Australian Open title when she takes on Australian Maddison Inglis to begin play at Rod Laver Arena. Kenin beat Garbine Muguruza in the final last year in three sets for her first Grand Slam singles title. Muguruza will be in action at the same time, kicking things off at Margaret Court Arena in a match against Margarita Gasparyan.

Rafael Nadal plays the final day match at Rod Laver Arena against Laslo Djere. This is Nadals first chance to grab sole possession of the mens mark for most Grand Slam singles titles. He pulled even with Roger Federer at 20 by winning the French Open in October, beating Novak Djokovic in a lopsided final. Federer is still sidelined after two knee operations and is not playing here.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


