1-MIN READ

French Open 2020, Latest News from Roland Garros: Petra Kvitova Plays Laura Siegemund in Quarters

A file image of French Open ball (Photo Credit: AP)

All the latest updates from Men's and Women's singles events at French Open in Paris.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is facing unseeded Laura Siegemund in the French Open quarterfinals as play gets underway at Roland Garros with a few rays of sunshine peeking through the clouds.

Kvitova broke Siegemund’s serve to take a 3-1 lead in the opening set.

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin will face unseeded Danielle Collins in an all-American matchup later. Collins leads the head-to-head series against the fourth-seeded Kenin 3-0. She has won every set they have played against each other.

Novak Djokovic will meet Pablo Carreo Busta in the mens quarterfinals. Carreo Busta is the same opponent Djokovic was playing when he was defaulted from the U.S. Open for accidentally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball after a game.

The other mens quarterfinal match is between No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 13 Andrey Rublev. That is also a rematch from September. Rublev won their final at the clay-court Hamburg Open on the same day main-draw competition began at the French Open.

