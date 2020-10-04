SPORTS

Serie A: Napoli Not Traveling to Turin for Juventus Game, Sent to Covid-19 Quarantine

Napoli will not be traveling to Turin for their Serie A game against Juventus.

Napoli is not to traveling to Turin for its scheduled match against Juventus later Sunday after local health authorities ordered the squad into quarantine.

However, league authorities and Juventus have indicated the game should go ahead, raising the prospect of Napoli being handed a 3-0 loss by the league judge for failing to show.

Two Napoli players have tested positive for the coronavirus and the entire team has been tested constantly after Napoli played Genoa last weekend. More than 20 Genoa players and staff members have tested positive.

Genoas match at Torino on Saturday was postponed.

