The Latest: Napoli says Andrea Petagna positive for virus

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Napoli says forward Andrea Petagna has tested positive for COVID-19.

Petagna is asymptomatic and had the test after his brother tested positive.

Napoli signed Petagna from Spal in January but he remained on loan at the rival Serie A club until the end of the season.

Roma goalkeeper Antonio Mirante said Wednesday that he has the coronavirus and Cagliari announced that three other players had also tested positive.

___

  • First Published: August 20, 2020, 6:56 PM IST
