The Latest: NASCAR driver Austin Dillon tests positive

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

NASCAR driver Austin Dillon has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in Sundays Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedways road course.

Richard Childress Racing says Dillon tested positive Saturday morning. He is now self-quarantining away from the team. His wife and son remain healthy and symptom-free, the team added.

Kaz Grala will drive the No. 3 Chevrolet at Daytona. Dillon is the third Cup Series drive to test positive for the coronavirus, joining seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson and part-timer Brendan Gaughan.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  • First Published: August 15, 2020, 8:07 PM IST
