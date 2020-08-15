The Latest: NASCAR driver Austin Dillon tests positive

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

NASCAR driver Austin Dillon has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in Sundays Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedways road course.

Richard Childress Racing says Dillon tested positive Saturday morning. He is now self-quarantining away from the team. His wife and son remain healthy and symptom-free, the team added.

Kaz Grala will drive the No. 3 Chevrolet at Daytona. Dillon is the third Cup Series drive to test positive for the coronavirus, joining seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson and part-timer Brendan Gaughan.

