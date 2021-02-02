News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»The Latest: NHL Postpones Sabres-Islanders Due To Snowstorm
1-MIN READ

The Latest: NHL Postpones Sabres-Islanders Due To Snowstorm

The Latest: NHL Postpones Sabres-Islanders Due To Snowstorm

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The NHL has postponed tonights game between the Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders because of travel and weather-related concerns linked to coronavirus protocols.

The snowstorm that hit the East Coast postponed the Sabres flight until game day, which altered COVID-19 testing and contact tracing and led to the postponement.

The Sabres played two games this past weekend against the New Jersey Devils, who were shut down through at least Saturday with 10 players on the leagues COVID protocols list.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...