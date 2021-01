The Latest: No Fans At Predators Games To Start Season

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Pepperdines mens basketball team is halting activities because of a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday.

As a result, the Waves will postpone West Coast Conference games against BYU at home on Thursday and at Saint Marys on Saturday.

Pepperdine will try to reschedule the games.

___

All Georgia State womens basketball activities have been paused following two positive COVID-19 tests in the program.

The teams Sun Belt Conference opening games with Coastal Carolina, which had been scheduled for Friday and Saturday, have been postponed. No decisions have been made about rescheduling the games.

Team activities will be paused for at least seven days while those affected will remain in isolation.

___

The Kansas State womens basketball program has paused all team activities following a spike in COVID-19 positives, causing its games against Oklahoma on Saturday and West Virginia on Tuesday to be postponed.

The Wildcats have not played since Dec. 21, when they lost a close game to No. 20 Texas. The earliest they would play again would be against seventh-ranked Baylor on Jan. 10, giving them 20 days between games.

The Big 12 intends to reschedule the games against the Sooners and Mountaineers.

___

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott wont go to the Sugar Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols.

The team announced Wednesday that Elliott, who is also the running backs coach, would not travel with the team to New Orleans and would be unavailable when the second-ranked Tigers (10-1; No. 2 CFP) face No. 3 Ohio State (6-0; No. 3 CFP) on Friday in a College Football Playoff semifinal. It did not say if he had tested positive for the coronavirus .

There was no immediate word on whether one person such as quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter or a group of offensive assistants would collaborate on the game plan against the Buckeyes.

Elliott, a former Clemson receiver, has been on coach Dabo Swinneys staff since 2011. He was co-offensive coordinator with Jeff Scott from 2015 through last season, when Scott became USFs head coach.

Clemsons offense led the Atlantic Coast Conference at 44.9 points a game and with 343.8 yards passing per game this season.

___

The Nashville Predators will start their season Jan. 14 without fans for the foreseeable future with COVID-19 cases surging in the area.

The Predators announced the decision Wednesday, noting they want to support the Nashville community and not be a detriment.

The team had been working on a plan for reopening for months with the local board of health, the Nashville mayors office and the NHL. The Predators hope to allow limited numbers of fans inside Bridgestone Arena, but they say in a statement they know the landscape can change by the day.

Thats why the Predators wont share plans too far ahead while giving as much notice as possible when those change. The arena has a capacity of 17,159 fans.

___

The Atlantic Coast Conference says the womens basketball game between No. 2 Louisville and Virginia scheduled for Sunday has been postponed.

The announcement Wednesday comes amid positive COVID-19 tests, quarantining and contact tracing for the host Cavaliers.

In addition, the Cardinals game against visiting North Carolina has been rescheduled for Tuesday. That game was originally postponed from Dec. 13 due to coronavirus issues within the Louisville program and later rescheduled for Friday, though it was pushed back again due to what the league described as travel-logistics issues for the Tar Heels.

Louisville hasn’t played a game since a 73-49 victory over Duke on Dec. 9. The Cardinals later paused all team-related activities after there was a positive COVID-19 test within their program while the Blue Devils decided to end their season due to safety concerns.

___

New York Jets rookie running back LaMical Perine is being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the coronavirus .

Coach Adam Gase says the team is conducting contact tracing among the other players and team staff.

There havent been a lot of people around the last few days, player-wise, because of the rules, Gase said, referring to the NFLs intensive protocols for all teams. But we have a lot to go through right now.

Perine is the first Jets player to test positive this season.

Not great timing, Gase said. I can say that.

The Jets will be short-handed at the running back spot for their season finale at New England on Sunday. Frank Gore will be out with a bruised lung, leaving only Ty Johnson and Josh Adams as healthy players at the position. Gase sounded confident that neither Johnson nor Adams will be affected by Perines health situation.

Perine, a fourth-round pick out of Florida, returned last Sunday after missing four games with a high ankle sprain and had nine carries for 30 yards in New Yorks 23-16 victory over Cleveland. He also had a 14-yard reception.

Perine, who missed the season opener after suffering a high ankle sprain in training camp, finishes with 232 yards on 64 carries and two touchdowns. He had 11 catches for 63 yards.

___

The Cleveland Browns have two more positive COVID-19 cases another player and a staff member as they prepare for Sundays finale against the Steelers.

The team closed its facility for several hours Wednesday after being informed of the test results. The Browns have not yet announced the identity of the player or added him to their COVID-19 reserve list.

The Browns already have nine players on the list, including their top four wide receivers. Those players and others are eligible to return Thursday as long as they test negative.

On Tuesday, safeties Andrew Sendejo, Karl Joseph and tight end Harrison Bryant were added to the list.

Cleveland (10-5) can make the playoffs for the first time since 2002 with a win over Pittsburgh (12-3) on Sunday.

Sendejo will miss the game, as will starting linebacker B.J. Goodson; they have to be out 10 days after testing positive.

___

