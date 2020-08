The Latest: Norway To Lift Travel Ban For Soccer Match

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was one of the numerous COVID-19 false positive tests reported Sunday by the NFLs lab partner.

Stefanski was at home with his wife and three children when he got word that he may have the virus.

It wasnt fun, Stefanski said on a Zoom call. I can laugh about it now, but truly it wasnt fun to have that phone call very early in the morning and not get news that it was potentially an error until later.

Stefanski said he immediately left his house as not to put his family in any more danger. He went to a condominium near the teams facility where he stayed before moving his family to Ohio from Minnesota in the offseason. He spent the previous 13 seasons on the Vikings staff.

It took four hours before Stefanski learned he was negative. He was not able to coach on Sunday, when the Browns initially called off their workout before holding it when they learned of the flawed lab results.

Stefanski did not disclose how many false positives affected the Browns. He said 12 more players need to be cleared before they can practice Monday.

The 38-year-old coach praised the Browns for the way they handled a fire drill with their virus protocols.

Tom Withers reporting from Cleveland.

___

Army has finalized its football schedule and the Black Knights will play 11 games, eight at home. Navy and Air Force remain on the schedule.

Attendance for the first two games in West Point, New York, is expected to be limited to the Corps of Cadets and exclude the general public.

Decisions on fan attendance for the remaining home games at Michie Stadium will be decided later.

The Black Knights will open the season Sept. 5 at home against Middle Tennessee State. The rest of the home slate includes Louisiana-Monroe, BYU, Abilene Christian, The Citadel, Mercer, Air Force and Georgia Southern.

Road games are at UTSA, Tulane and Philadelphia for the 121st Army-Navy matchup.

___

Bundesliga team Schalke has reported a positive case of the coronavirus in an unidentified member of staff at its training camp in Austria.

The affected person is currently self-isolating after the test result. Contact tracing is already underway, the club says on its website.

Schalke was due to play Wrzburger Kickers in a friendly game later Monday but that has been called off as the club conducts further tests.

Team doctor Patrick Ingelfinger is liaising with local authorities on what the club should do next.

We will do everything we are told to do by the authorities. The health and safety of everyone involved is the most important thing, sports director Jochen Schneider said.

___

Duke will open its season for football and other fall sports with no fans at home games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Duke says traditional parking lots used by fans on gameday will be closed. The school will contact football fans who have purchased season or single-game tickets or have seating and suite contracts in Blue Devil Tower regarding potential options.

The school will allow fans to purchase a fan cutout of a person or pet to be placed in seats for football games. The school will offer varied packages and stadium locations along with weekly prize drawings and the ability to have football coach David Cutcliffe autograph the cutout.

The school says sales proceeds will go to Duke Athletics for student-athlete support.

Athletics director Kevin White says it is imperative to be both adaptable and compliant in anticipation of hosting fans in the near future.

___

The Norwegian government says it will make an exception from its travel ban to accommodate a Nations League soccer game against Austria on Sept. 4 in Oslo.

Culture and sports minister Abid Q. Raja says we make this exception to ensure that both teams can field a full crew.

Raja adds this is not a general exception … this is an exception for this match.

Norway captain Omar Elabdellaoui and striker Alexander Soerloth both play in Turkey.

___

Also Watch How Does The Chinese Government And Its Military Snoop On You

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor