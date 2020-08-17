The Latest: Ole Miss starting center opts out for season

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Mississippi starting center Eli Johnson says he wont play football this season.

Johnson announced on Twitter that hell sit out the season and focus on completing his masters degree in criminal justice in December.

The Southeastern Conference allows players to opt out of the season because of COVID-19 and remain on scholarship.

Johnson started all 12 games last season, allowing only one sack. His father, David, was hospitalized this summer because of the virus.

I will be forever grateful for my time here at Ole Miss, Johnson wrote Sunday night on Twitter. God bless and Hotty Toddy.

