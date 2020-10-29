News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

The Latest: Paris Masters Tennis To Be Held Without Fans

Fans wearing protective face masks watch the Formula One Portuguese Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao, Portugal, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (Jose Sena Goulao, Pool via AP)

Fans wearing protective face masks watch the Formula One Portuguese Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao, Portugal, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (Jose Sena Goulao, Pool via AP)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Paris Masters tennis tournament will be held without fans next week as France enters a second lockdown phase amid the coronavirus pandemic.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said the national lockdown will begin at midnight and will last until at least Dec. 1.

The indoor tournament at the Bercy Arena in Paris from Nov. 2-8 was initially allowed to have 1,000 fans for day sessions and none at night. That was the same number of fans allowed each day at the French Open.

The French Tennis Federation says fans will be refunded for their tickets.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 29, 2020, 17:45 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...