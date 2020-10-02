French Open: Polish Teen Iga Swiatek, Elina Svitolina Reach 4th Round

PARIS: The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem has advanced to the fourth round with another straight-sets win, beating Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

Thiem was the losing finalist to Rafael Nadal at the last two French Opens.

Ruud was bidding to become only the second Norwegian to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam. The first was his father and coach, Christian Ruud, at the Australian Open in 1997. He was watching in the largely empty Court Philippe Chatrier as Thiem earned a straightforward victory in 2 hours, 15 minutes under the new roof.

Thiem sealed the win with an ace. The 27-year-old Austrian was broken just once when he sent a forehand wide to give Ruud a 3-1 lead in the first set.

Thiem immediately broke back and converted six of his 15 break points in all. He also saved seven of the eight break points he faced.

1:10 p.m.

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek advanced to the fourth round of the French Open for the second consecutive year with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Canadian wild-card entry Eugenie Bouchard.

The 19-year-old Swiatek has lost only 13 games so far at Roland Garros and not dropped a set. She opened her campaign with a first-round upset of 2019 French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova.

Swiatek hit 30 winners and converted six of her 13 break points against the 168th-ranked and 2014 Wimbledon finalist Bouchard.

The 54th-ranked Swiatek lost to 2018 champion Simona Halep in the fourth round last year in her Roland Garros debut. She also made the fourth round at this year’s Australian Open.

Swiatek is the daughter of a former Olympic rower. Tomasz Swiatek rowed in the quadruple sculls at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Third-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine also advanced. The two-time French Open quarterfinalist defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 7-5.

