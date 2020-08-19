AS Roma Goalkeeper Antonio Mirante Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Says He is Asymptomatic

Antonio Mirante announced on social media that he tested positive for coronavirus. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
The news of Antonio Mirante testing positive for coronavirus comes a day after AS Roma announced the positive test of two their youth team players.
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: August 19, 2020, 10:16 PM IST
Roma goalkeeper Antonio Mirante says he has the coronavirus but is currently asymptomatic.
The 37-year-old Mirante says in a video on Instagram that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is in isolation.
He says, "I feel well, I have no symptoms, neither a fever nor a cough."
The news comes a day after Roma announced that two of its youth team players had tested positive for the virus.
