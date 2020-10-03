French Open: Russia's Andrey Rublev Into 4th Round Beating Kevin Anderson

PARIS: The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

2:00 p.m.

German player Daniel Altmaier is proving to be a force that’s difficult to stop. He came through the qualifying tournament to reach the French Open main draw.

The 22-year-old has now upset seventh-seeded Matteo Berrettini to storm into the fourth round with a 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-4 win.

The 186th ranked Altmaier joins two other Roland Garros debutants Sebastian Korda and Jannik Sinner in round four. That many men havent gone that far on their debuts at Roland Garros since four debutants made the last 16 in 1994.

Altmaier has struggled with injuries in the past but has yet to drop a set. He has won all three tie-breaks he has faced in his Grand Slam debut. He also only dropped one set in his three matches in qualifying.

1:10 p.m.

Andrey Rublev advanced to the French Open fourth round with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 win against the unseeded South African Kevin Anderson.

The 34-year-old Anderson still hopes to win a Grand Slam having lost finals to Rafael Nadal at the U.S. Open in 2017 and to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2018.

But the 118th-ranked veteran proved to be easy pickings for the No. 13 seed Rublev on Court Simonne Mathieu. He failed to earn even a single breakpoint against the 22-year-old Russian.

Rublev lost in the first round in his only previous appearance at Roland Garros in 2017. He was a quarterfinalist at the U.S. Open this year and in 2017.

